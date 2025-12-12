Sudan: RSF capture of Heglig threatens South Sudan's oil exports

Dozens of people were killed Tuesday evening in a drone strike near Sudan’s largest oil processing facility carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), according to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The RSF, which has been fighting Sudan’s military since 2023, said the oil field in Heglig was attacked a day after the RSF seized the facility near the border with South Sudan.

Both sides told The Associated Press that the exact number of dead and wounded could not immediately be confirmed. Local news outlets reported seven tribal leaders and “dozens” of RSF troopers were killed.

South Sudanese soldiers were among the dead in the attack by a Turkish-made Akinci drone, according to the RSF, which condemned the attack as a violation of international law.

Two Sudanese military officials confirmed the drone strike, which they said targeted RSF fighters.

The government of South Sudan’s Unity State confirmed three South Sudanese soldiers were killed. A South Sudanese solider, who witnessed the strike and spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak, estimated 25 people were killed.

South Sudanese commander Johnson Olony said in a statement that South Sudanese forces may have been sent to secure Heglig after its capture. South Sudan’s military spokesperson declined to comment.

South Sudan relies entirely on Sudanese pipelines to export its oil and has seen production repeatedly disrupted by the conflict, worsening its economic crisis.

Sudanese soldiers and oil workers began evacuating Heglig on Monday and the RSF took control of the facility without resistance.

By Tuesday, about 3,900 Sudanese soldiers had surrendered their weapons to South Sudanese forces after crossing into Rubkona County, according to Unity State’s information ministry.

Video from South Sudan’s state broadcaster showed tanks, armored personnel carriers and artillery among the weapons handed over.

Thousands of civilians from Sudan began crossing the border into South Sudan on Sunday and were still arriving Wednesday, the South Sudan government said, adding that the exact number was not yet known.

South Sudan insists it remains neutral in the conflict despite accusations of siding with the RSF.

Heglig’s capture is the latest in a string of RSF territorial gains, including the October fall of el-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur and the Sudanese army’s last stronghold in Darfur.

The war, which began in April 2023, has killed an estimated 150,000 people, displaced millions and triggered multiple famines. Both sides face allegations of atrocities.

The capture of Heglig, a vital state asset, could be a significant bargaining chip for the RSF, analysts said.

But the opaque nature of oil finances makes it difficult to determine how much the SAF, RSF or South Sudan will be impacted economically over the short term.