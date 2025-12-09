Tshisekedi accuses Rwanda of breaking ceasefire within 24 hours

DRC President Tshisekedi accuses Rwanda of violating peace agreement the day after it was signed.

In an address to parliament on Monday, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi accused Rwanda of breaking a ceasefire deal just one day after it was signed.

Dozens of armed groups are vying for control of the mineral-rich eastern DRC near the border with Rwanda. The most prominent rebel group, M23, is backed by Kigali.

Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame signed a US-brokered deal in June, and last week were in Washington to finalise the agreement.

“The very next day after the signing, units of the Rwandan Defense Forces conducted and supported heavy weapons attacks launched from the Rwandan town of Bugarama, causing heavy human and material damage, in particular in the localities of Kaziba, Katogota and Lubarika, in South Kivu, thereby breaking the ceasefire,” Tshisekedi told parliament.

Over the weekend, thousands of people in South Kivu were forced to flee their homes as fighting intensified.

M23 rebels and Congolese forces have repeatedly accused each other of violating the terms of the ceasefire agreed earlier this year. The rebels are supported by about 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda, according to UN experts.