Kenya dominates at Valencia Marathon as Korir and Jepkosgei set personal bests

It was a clean sweep for Kenya at the 45th Valencia Marathon on Sunday, as runners John Korir and Joyciline Jepkosgei dominated the competition.

In the men's race, Korir won in 02:02:24 seconds, this year’s eighth best performance in the world, and just eight seconds short of the 2025 record.

Amanal Petros, came second, setting a new German record of 02:04:03. Norway’s Awet Kibrab completed the podium with 2:04:24.

In the women’s race, Jepkosgei finished in 02:14:00, making it the fastest women’s marathon of the year and the fourth fastest time ever.

Reigning champion Peres Jepchirchir came second, just 43 seconds behind her compatriot.

Belgian Chloé Herbiet completed the podium with a time of 02:20:38, a record time for Belgium.

The Spanish course is known for being fast and both winners broke their own personal records.

This year’s event saw a record-breaking 36,000 participants, organisers say.