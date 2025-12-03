Libyan commander faces ICC over alleged atrocities at Tripoli Prison

A Libyan man accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes at a Tripoli prison made his first appearance before judges at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday. Forty seven year old Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri sat expressionless as a court official read out charges of murder, rape and torture. He spoke only to confirm his identity and later asked judges to release him while the case proceeds.

Presiding Judge Iulia Motoc told his lawyer to file a written request for provisional release. El Hishri was transferred to the Netherlands on Monday after Germany arrested him in July on a sealed ICC warrant. Prosecutors say he was a senior commander at Tripoli’s Mitiga prison between 2015 and 2020, ordering or overseeing the abuse of detainees.

He faces six counts of crimes against humanity and six counts of war crimes including personally murdering one detainee and directing the murder, rape and torture of others. He was not required to enter pleas.

Judges will decide at a May 19 hearing whether the evidence is strong enough for a full trial. His case would be the ICC’s first Libyan trial since the UN ordered an investigation in 2011. The court still has warrants for nine other Libyan suspects, including a son of Moammar Gadhafi.