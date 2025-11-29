Welcome to Africanews

Former Nigerian President condemns “ceremonial coup” in Guinea-Bissau

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Guinea-Bissau

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has criticized Guinea-Bissau’s recent military takeover, describing it as a “ceremonial coup” after soldiers appeared on state television claiming control of the country. The events followed reports of heavy gunfire near the presidential palace, just three days after national elections.

Jonathan questioned the unusual circumstances, noting that President Umaro Sissoco Embaló himself had initially announced the coup and addressed media organizations during the takeover. “Military don’t take over governments, and the sitting president that they overthrow would be allowed to be addressing press conferences and announcing that he has been arrested. Who is fooling who?” Jonathan said, calling the situation “quite disturbing” for those who support democracy.

Embaló had already faced a legitimacy crisis, with the opposition insisting his mandate had expired and refusing to recognize him as president.

Guinea-Bissau has long struggled with political instability, enduring repeated coups since gaining independence from Portugal over 50 years ago. Analysts warn that the latest unrest further threatens fragile democratic gains in the country of 2.2 million people, which continues to grapple with entrenched poverty and drug trafficking.

