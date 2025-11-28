CAF Champions League: Al Ahly, Mamelodi, Young Africans in action

CAF
Algerian outfit JS Kabylie and their Tanzanian counterparts Young Africans finalised their preparations ahead to their CAF Champions League Group B encounter on Friday.
JS Kabylie will be looking to bounce back following a 4-1 defeat in their group opener against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
Young Africans, on the other hand, come into this match brimming with confidence. The Tanzanians have already secured a victory in this Champions League campaign, defeating Morocco's Rabat 1-0.
FIXTURES
Friday, November 28
JS Kabylie (Alg) v Young Africans (Tan)
Rivers United (Nga) v Berkane (Mar)
FAR Rabat (Mar) v Al Ahly (Egy)
MC Alger (Alg) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)
Saturday, November 29
Petro Atletico (Ang) v Esperance Tunis (Tun)
Power Dynamos (Zam) v Pyramids (Egy)
Sunday, November 30
St Eloi Lupopo (DRC) v Al-Hilal Omdurman (Sud)
Stade Malien (Mli) v Simba (Tan)
