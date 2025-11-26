Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

France's top court upholds conviction against former President Sarkozy

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy leaves his home on his way to prison, Paris, France, 21 October 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Thibault Camus/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

France

France’s top court has upheld former President Nicholas Sarkozy’s conviction for illegal campaign financing of his 2012 re-election bid.

It is yet another blow to his legacy and reputation, coming just 2 weeks after his release from jail pending an appeal in another case.

He spent 20 days in Paris’ La Santé prison after judges convicted him of scheming to get secret financing from Libya in his winning campaign for the French presidency in 2007.

Sarkozy has denied any wrongdoing.

Wednesday’s ruling by the Court of Cassation makes definitive Sarkozy’s conviction to a year in prison, half of it suspended, for fraudulently overspending on the failed campaign.

Under French law the sentence can be served at home but requires monitoring with an electronic bracelet or other requirements set by a judge.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..