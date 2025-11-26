France's top court upholds conviction against former President Sarkozy

France’s top court has upheld former President Nicholas Sarkozy’s conviction for illegal campaign financing of his 2012 re-election bid.

It is yet another blow to his legacy and reputation, coming just 2 weeks after his release from jail pending an appeal in another case.

He spent 20 days in Paris’ La Santé prison after judges convicted him of scheming to get secret financing from Libya in his winning campaign for the French presidency in 2007.

Sarkozy has denied any wrongdoing.

Wednesday’s ruling by the Court of Cassation makes definitive Sarkozy’s conviction to a year in prison, half of it suspended, for fraudulently overspending on the failed campaign.

Under French law the sentence can be served at home but requires monitoring with an electronic bracelet or other requirements set by a judge.