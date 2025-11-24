UNICEF secures agreement to cut malaria vaccine costs

The United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, is now targeting to reduce the cost of the malaria vaccine.

The new agreement will significantly improve access to and affordability of the R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccines, helping to protect more children from one of the world's deadliest diseases, according to UNICEF.

The lower vaccine price, at almost 3 dollars, is expected to take effect in approximately 1 year. The deal, backed by Gavi and executed by UNICEF, will generate over $ 90 million.

This will, in turn, help produce 30 million additional doses while targeting 7 million more children against malaria over the next five years.

To date, over 40 million doses of malaria vaccines have been delivered through the Gavi Malaria Vaccination Programme. They are now part of routine immunization in 24 African countries that together represent more than 70 per cent of the world's malaria burden.

In 2023, there were an estimated 263 million malaria cases and 597,000 deaths globally, 11 million more cases than the previous year.

About 95 per cent of deaths – mainly in children under five – occurred in the African region, where many still lack access to basic prevention and treatment.

In many high-burden countries, the disease accounts for the largest share of hospital consultations, resulting in high costs for families and health systems.

The World Health Organization estimates that treating an uncomplicated case in sub-Saharan africa costs us$4-7 per outpatient visit, while severe cases requiring hospital care can exceed US$70.

In 2023, there were an estimated 263 million malaria cases and 597,000 deaths globally, 11 million more cases than the previous year.

About 95 per cent of deaths – mainly in children under five – occurred in the African Region, where many still lack access to basic prevention and treatment.

In many high-burden countries, the disease accounts for the largest share of hospital consultations, resulting in high costs for families and health systems. The World Health Organization estimates that treating an uncomplicated case in sub-Saharan Africa costs US$4-7 per outpatient visit, while severe cases requiring hospital care can exceed US$70.