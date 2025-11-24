Hong Kong: New exhibition marks 85th birthday of late martial arts icon Bruce Lee

A new exhibition in Hong Kong is paying tribute to actor Bruce Lee, 85 years after the birth of the late martial arts icon.

Created by the Bruce Lee Foundation and the Hong Kong Heritage Museum, the show is on display in two Mass Transit Railway (MTR) stations in Hong Kong.

'The Formless Way' is on view at Hong Kong Station’s Living Art Stage with interactive installations that highlight Lee’s signature moves and philosophy.

The other display at Central Station, Exit J, showcases rare photographs, film stills, posters, and writings that chart Lee’s life in Hong Kong and his artistic impact.

"Through these interactive installations and artistic displays, we hope to transform ordinary journeys into moments of inspiration," said Lee's daughter Shannon Lee, who is also an actor.

"From morning commutes to evening crowds, these spaces invite travellers to pause and engage with my father's philosophy, his martial arts, and his life," she added.

During the opening ceremony, Chinese action star Donnie Yen talked about his longtime admiration for Lee.

"When I was small I watched Bruce Lee's movies about kung fu, I remember clearly when I was a teen boy I used to dress up like Bruce Lee," he recalled.

"I was living in the US at the time, and everyone called me 'Bruce Lee, Bruce Lee.' And after that certainly because of his influence I was obsessed with the martial arts."

The exhibition does not only celebrate Bruce Lee’s film career, which spanned both Hong Kong and the United States, but also his relationship to philosophy and arts.

"You all know he was a philosopher, a martial arts master, a creator, and he is also a cultural icon. He changed films, culture and martial arts," Yen said.

"This is a cultural heritage and it is very meaningful to reflect this great contribution in the MTR especially for young people."

Bruce Lee died in 1973 at 32 years old. He has remained a legendary martial arts figure ever since.