Art exhibition in Goma highlights environmental and security challenges

In the eastern city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a new art exhibition is uniting French artist Camille Bleu Valentin with a group of young local creatives.

Together, their works address pressing themes, climate change, pollution, and broader environmental concerns, in a region already deeply affected by ongoing conflict.

The exhibition, titled "Chini ya Ardhi" (Swahili for "Underground"), offers a powerful mix of paintings and sculptures that explore Goma's unique environmental realities.

The city's volcanic landscape and tense security situation form the backdrop for many of the pieces on display.

"Inspired by the specific context of Goma, but also something very universal, the works highlight how deeply connected we all are to our dependence on rare minerals, oil, food sources like sugar and bananas," says Camille Bleu Valentin, who contributed several pieces to the show.

One particularly moving element is a series of candles dedicated to Mama Bidule, a local woman who was forced to remain indoors without necessities during the recent M23 attacks.

"These candles are really a prayer," Valentin explains, reflecting on the personal stories that have shaped her artistic response.

For Goma's artists, the exhibition presents an important opportunity. "The artist is here to serve as the mirror of his city and the messenger," says Thierry Croco, a Congolese artist whose works also feature in the collection. "We must speak through our paintings and artworks."

Among those attending the exhibition is Manuel Galea, a visitor who hopes the artists' messages will resonate beyond Goma.

"These messages of hope should remind the international community that there is life, initiative, and resilience here, a call to support artistic and social efforts like these."

By raising awareness of both environmental threats and security concerns, the exhibition calls for greater international consciousness and engagement.

The work of these artists stands as a testament to the resilience of Goma's communities and highlights the urgent need for action in eastern DRC.