US Gaza ceasefire plan approved by UN Security Council

The UN Security Council has approved the US plan for Gaza, marking a major diplomatic victory for Washington.

The vote endorses President Donald Trump’s 20 point ceasefire plan, which lays out a framework for halting hostilities and rebuilding Gaza.

Under the proposal, a Trump-led governing and reconstruction board would oversee Gaza’s future, alongside the deployment of an international stabilisation force to help secure the territory.

The plan also gestures toward the possibility of an independent Palestinian state, but the language remains ambiguous, offering no firm timeline or concrete guarantees.

The resolution passed with 13 of 15 members voting in favor.

Russia and China abstained, declining to use their veto power after Moscow introduced its own competing proposal last week.

Trump celebrated the result, calling it one of the biggest approvals in the history of the United Nations.