African nations join coalition levying taxes on luxury air travel

A coalition of 13 countries has announced new taxes on luxury air travel, applying to private jets as well as business and first-class tickets.

Most of the countries involved are from the Global South, with just two high-income nations taking part. That’s despite the fact that richer countries general more luxury travel emissions.

Revenues from the tax will go towards promoting climate action.

Djibouti, Nigeria and South Sudan are the newest members of the coalition, joining just last week.

Kenya, Benin and Sierra Leone were part of the original eight nations who founded the bloc in June. Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and France are also members. Brazil, Fiji and Vanuatu have joined as observer states.

The coalition has invited other nations to join it in taking measures to combat CO2 emissions.

Private aviation is concentrated in the United States and emits far more CO2 per passenger than any other form of transport.