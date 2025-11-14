WHO warns Africa facing diabetes time bomb if current trend continues

November 14 marks World Diabetes Day and this year the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning that Africa is facing an unprecedented rise in the disease.

According to the WHO, some 24 million Africans between the ages of 20 and 79 are currently living with diabetes. That number is projected to rise to 60 million by 2050 unless current trends are reversed.

That puts health services at risk of being overwhelmed by patients with symptoms that include heart disease, kidney failure, blindness, nerve damage and premature death.

The WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi, says the surge is due to increased rates of obesity and limited access to preventative care and treatment.

He said countries need to ensure well-funded and resilient health services that can provide patients with continuous care from prevention to early detection and treatment.

Janabi also called on people to take regular exercise, adopt healthy eating habits and take appropriate medication as needed.

Ghana and Uganda are among the African nations integrating diabetes care into primary health services.