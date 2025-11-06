Welcome to Africanews

World Health Organization reports 42 deaths from Rift Valley Fever in Mauritania and Senegal

By Rédaction Africanews

and Reuters

Senegal

An outbreak of Rift Valley Fever in Mauritania and Senegal killed 42 people and infected more than 400 between September 20 and October 30, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

In Mauritania, 200 animals have tested positive for the virus and 176 in Senegal.

Rift Valley Fever is a mosquito-borne virus that primarily affects animals. However it can also be directly transmitted to humans through the airborne bodily fluids of infected animals.

In the most severe human infections, the disease can progress to hemorrhagic fever and encephalitis, and lead to death.

Rift Valley Fever also has a significant economic impact on agricultural communities due to death and abortion among infected livestock.

While vaccines are available for animals, none have yet been licensed for the use in human populations.

