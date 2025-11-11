Gabon: Wife and son of former president Ali Bongo face corruption trial

Sylvia Bongo Ondimba and Noureddin Bongo Valentin, the wife and son of former Gabonese, president Ali Bongo, are being tried in absentia on corruption charges.

The trial opened on Monday before a special criminal court and will continue throughout the week.

Sylvia Bongo Ondimba and Noureddin Bongo Valentin are among 13 people accused of having misused the resources of the Gabonese presidency for their own gain.

Overall, the defendants face 12 charges including embezzlement of public funds, money laundering, active corruption and forging official documents.

The former first lady and her son were arrested in August 2023, after the coup that deposed President Ali Bongo and put an end to the 55-year rule of the Bongo family.

Sylvia and Noureddin Bongo spent about 20 months in detention until their release in May 2025.

They claim to have suffered torture during their imprisonment in Libreville. "The treatment of our family has been criminal and cruel, and we will fight to the end to ensure that the truth is known and justice is done," they said in a statement in July.

The former first lady and her son are currently in exile in London and have refused to appear in court.

They deny all accusations and have denounced a trial made for show. Noureddin Bongo has argued the proceedings do not meet “the conditions for a fair and equitable trial.”

The son of the deposed leader has gained attention for his recent activity on social media, where he posted hidden camera footage to denounce his treatment by the administration of President Brice Oligui Nguema.

The Gabonese presidency has accused him of attempting to destabilise the country.