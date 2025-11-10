South Africa: Zuma's daughter pleads not guilty to incitement charges

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, has pleaded not guilty to charges of inciting violence during the devastating riots that took place in July 2021.

She appeared before the High Court in Durban for her initial court session on Monday. Prosecutors allege that her social media posts incited others to engage in violent actions, worsening the unrest that engulfed the nation during that tumultuous period.

Zuma-Sambudla has been a prominent figure in South African politics, and her involvement has raised concerns about the declining support for the African National Congress, led by her father.

The riots were triggered by Jacob Zuma's imprisonment for failing to comply with a corruption inquiry. What began in KwaZulu-Natal rapidly spread to Gauteng, resulting in widespread looting, arson, and a tragic loss of life, with over 300 fatalities and extensive damage to businesses.

This trial, attracting significant media attention, places her actions under intense public scrutiny. It also underscores critical issues in South Africa, including high unemployment rates and economic inequality, as well as the influential role of social media in inciting civil disorder.