Cameroon: Tchiroma gives authorities 48-hour ultimatum to release post-election detainees

Cameroon's opposition continues to contest the result of the latest presidential election. Presidential runner-up Issa Tchiroma Bakary gave authorities a 48-hour ultimatum to release all prisoners arrested in the protests that followed the re-election of Paul Biya.

In a video posted on social media on Sunday, Tchiroma accused the government of "state gangsterism and state terrorism."

He also asked authorities to stop practices that he said include "ethnic purges."

"The Cameroonian people no longer want them, the Cameroonian people can no longer tolerate them," he said.

Tchiroma came second in the presidential election with 35.19% of the vote, finishing behind behind Paul Biya who scored 53.66%, according to official results. But the opposition leader considers himself the president-elect of Cameroon.

Tchiroma is believed to have left Cameroon for Nigeria shortly after the election. He has been calling on Cameroonian people to protest alleged electoral fraud, including through "ghost town" protests.

Cameroonian security forces killed 48 people in a crackdown on post-election demonstrations according to a Reuters report based on UN sources. The government says at least five people died.

Paul Biya was official sworn in on Thursday and called for an end to violence.

“I appeal to everyone's sense of responsibility. I’m addressing all those who are working to incite hatred and violence in our country, particularly some of our compatriots in the diaspora,” he said.

“Cameroon does not need a post-election crisis with potentially dramatic consequences, as has been seen elsewhere.”

If his ultimatum is not respected, Tchiroma warned authorities that Cameroonian people "will feel free not only to protect themselves but also to do everything possible to protect their children and recover them wherever they are"