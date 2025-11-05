Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Cameroon security forces killed dozens in post-election crackdown

Security forces use a water cannon to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma during clashes with police Garoua, Cameroon, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Cameroon

Cameroonian security forces killed 48 people in a crackdown on protests against the re-election of President Paul Biya, Reuters reported Tuesday citing UN sources.

The Cameroonian government has not provided a figure or conducted an investigation into the killings.

The majority of the victims were killed by gunshots while the others succumbed to injuries from being beaten by security forces.

Most of the deaths occured in the Littoral region where the port city of Douala is located, Reuters reported.

Official results gave President Biya victory with nearly 54% of the vote while his former ally Issa Tchiroma who had declared victory on the first day of counting came second.

Tchiroma is believed to have sneaked out of Cameroon.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..