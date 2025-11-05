Cameroon security forces killed dozens in post-election crackdown

Cameroonian security forces killed 48 people in a crackdown on protests against the re-election of President Paul Biya, Reuters reported Tuesday citing UN sources.

The Cameroonian government has not provided a figure or conducted an investigation into the killings.

The majority of the victims were killed by gunshots while the others succumbed to injuries from being beaten by security forces.

Most of the deaths occured in the Littoral region where the port city of Douala is located, Reuters reported.

Official results gave President Biya victory with nearly 54% of the vote while his former ally Issa Tchiroma who had declared victory on the first day of counting came second.

Tchiroma is believed to have sneaked out of Cameroon.