Post-election protests trigger economic losses in Cameroon {Business Africa}

Post-election protests in Cameroon have brought the city of Douala—the country’s main economic hub—to a virtual halt. Shops have shut down, markets remain deserted, transport services are disrupted, and the rising cost of basic goods is squeezing households already struggling with high inflation.

Economists estimate that the city is losing over 10 billion CFA francs (approx. €15 million) per day in business closures, lost productivity, and halted trade flows.

According to local traders’ associations, small businesses—particularly informal vendors, transport operators, and market retailers—are bearing the brunt of the crisis. Many rely on daily earnings to survive, making each day of unrest economically devastating.

To better understand the situation, Business Africa spoke to Cameroonian economist Michael Kouam, who shed light on the broader implications.

Kouam notes that beyond short-term losses, prolonged instability could undermine investor trust in one of Central Africa’s most strategic economies.

Africa Pushes to Close $90bn Infrastructure Gap with 5% Agenda

Africa continues to face an annual $90 billion infrastructure financing gap, costing the continent nearly 2% of potential GDP growth every year. Insufficient investment in energy, transport, digital connectivity, and water systems remains a significant barrier to economic development and regional integration.

A fresh impetus is emerging from the Luanda Summit, where African leaders renewed calls to mobilise domestic capital through the 5% Agenda—a campaign encouraging African pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional investors to allocate at least 5% of their assets to infrastructure.

Proponents argue that if implemented, the initiative could accelerate industrialisation, boost intra-African trade, and reduce dependence on external lenders.

Kenyan Start-Up Turns Mushrooms into Eco-Friendly Building Materials

In Kenya, innovation is redefining the future of construction. A Nairobi-based start-up is converting mycelium—the root structure of mushrooms—and sugarcane waste into sustainable insulation panels for housing.

The natural material is biodegradable, non-toxic, and requires significantly less energy to produce than traditional cement-based products. This innovation offers a breakthrough solution to:

Nairobi's chronic housing shortage

rising construction costs

the sector's high carbon emissions.

Environmental experts say widespread adoption could position Kenya as a leader in green building solutions across Africa.