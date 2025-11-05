Two French nationals freed from Iranian prison after more than 3 years in detention

Iran on Tuesday released two French nationals who had been imprisoned there for more than three years.

Cécile Kohler, 41, and her partner Jacques Paris, 72, were arrested in May 2022 while on what they said was a holiday in Iran and sentenced to lengthy jail terms on espionage charges.

Both France and their families have said that allegations that they were working for the intelligence services were unfounded.

Writing on social media platform, X, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed “huge relief” at their release.

A committee created in support of the couple on Tuesday expressed its “immense joy” and gratitude to all those “who have worked tirelessly to make this day possible”.

France’s foreign minister on Tuesday confirmed that the pair are now "safe" at the embassy in Tehran "ahead of their final release".

Jean-Noël Barrot said the couple were obviously relieved and seemed to be in good physical and mental health.

A spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, confirmed their release on bail and said they would be “under supervision until the next judicial stage”.

It remains uncertain when the two teachers will be allowed to return to France.

Kohler and Paris were among dozens of foreign and dual nationals held by Iran in recent years, often on espionage-related charges.

Western nations have accused Tehran of using foreign prisoners as bargaining chips, an allegation Iran rejects.

In September, Paris dropped its case before the International Court of Justice against Iran for violating the right to consular protection for the couple.

At the time, Iran’s foreign minister said the two countries were close to a prisoner swap.

Last month, a Paris court granted conditional release to an Iranian national who was in custody. Tehran had for months pressed Paris to release Mahdieh Esfandiari, a student living in Lyon.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said she was placed under judicial supervision, with prohibition from leaving French territory.

Esfandiari, who was arrested in February, faces charges of “inciting terrorism online," and is to go on trial in Paris in January.