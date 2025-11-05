South Sudan: Food security experts warn of worsening hunger crisis

International food security experts have warned that South Sudan continues to face a severe food and nutrition crisis that is likely to worsen without urgent humanitarian aid.

More than half the country's population — about 7.56 million people — is expected to face severe hunger in 2026, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said in new report released on Tuesday.

More than two million children are also expected to suffer from acute malnutrition.

Experts are especially concerned with the situation of 28,000 people in the northeastern counties of Nasir and Fangak. These populations face “catastrophic food insecurity,” the most severe level of hunger.

“This is an alarming trajectory,” said World Food Programme country director in South Sudan Mary-Ellen McGroarty. “The persistent high levels of hunger are deeply troubling."

The new report found that violence is the primary driver of hunger in South Sudan, alongside other factors such as economic crisis and climatic shocks.

Clashes between government and rebel fighters have been a major obstacle for humanitarian aid delivery.

The United Nations last week warned that South Sudan risked sliding back into full-scale conflict.