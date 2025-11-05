King Mohammed VI opens new university hospital complex

A new hospital designed to deliver the latest medical services across Morocco has been inaugurated in Rabat by King Mohammed VI and Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan.

The Mohammed VI International University Hospital Complex includes the Mohammed VI International University Hospital of Rabat and the Mohammed VI University of Science and Health.

The facility will ensure that healthcare workers are trained according to the latest scientific and technical advancements to the highest international standards.

The unveiling comes just weeks after massive demonstrations across Morocco, where protesters accused the government of corruption and prioritising international sporting events over public healthcare and education.