Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

King Mohammed VI opens new university hospital complex

People are reflected in a water fountain outside the old walls of the Medina of Rabat, Morocco, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and EBU

Morocco

A new hospital designed to deliver the latest medical services across Morocco has been inaugurated in Rabat by King Mohammed VI and Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan.

The Mohammed VI International University Hospital Complex includes the Mohammed VI International University Hospital of Rabat and the Mohammed VI University of Science and Health.

The facility will ensure that healthcare workers are trained according to the latest scientific and technical advancements to the highest international standards.

The unveiling comes just weeks after massive demonstrations across Morocco, where protesters accused the government of corruption and prioritising international sporting events over public healthcare and education.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..