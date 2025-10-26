Louvre jewels theft: window through which thieves entered becomes attraction

The window through which thieves entered the Louvre Museum to steal priceless jewels has become an unexpected tourist attraction. Meanwhile, two men have been arrested over the theft, according to latest information released on Sunday morning.

Since last Sunday’s daring daylight heist, visitors have gathered outside the museum to photograph the now-famous balcony window that robbers used to break into the Apollo Gallery.

On Saturday, October 25, guided groups and tourists stopped in front of the site to take selfies and hear guides recount how the theft unfolded.

Spanish guide Martha, leading a group near the Louvre’s facade, pointed to the balcony: “Here it is, that’s the window, behind the balcony. It happened last Sunday, around 9:30 a.m., four thieves arrived in a moving truck they had rented. They parked right below. They calmly went up using the lift platform, entered inside, and opened the window with a grinder. That’s the Apollo Gallery, a very large 17th-century room. And they broke a display case.”

The Paris prosecutor said Tuesday that crown jewels stolen in the dramatic weekend Louvre heist were worth an estimated 88 million euros (102 million US dollars), a valuation that doesn’t include historical worth.

Throughout the day, dozens of visitors stopped to take photos and videos in front of the crime scene.

Meanwhile, two men have been arrested over the theft, according to information released to media on Sunday morning, a week after the crime.