Internet blackout deepens tensions after disputed election in Cameroon

Internet connectivity across Cameroon has been severely disrupted, leaving millions of users offline amid growing political tension following the country’s disputed presidential election earlier this month.

The outage began on Wednesday and has affected several regions, including the capital, Yaoundé, and the economic hub, Douala. Monitoring groups say the disruptions appear to coincide with rising unrest after the constitutional council confirmed the re-election of President Paul Biya, who at 92 is one of the world’s longest-serving leaders.

Protests erupted in multiple cities after opposition parties rejected the results, alleging widespread irregularities. Security forces have been deployed to contain demonstrations, with reports of clashes and arrests in the country’s north.

Digital rights advocates warn that the internet blackout could restrict access to information and hinder communication during a volatile period. Businesses, journalists, and civil society groups have also reported difficulties operating online.

The situation underscores growing frustration over governance and freedom of expression in Cameroon, where many citizens say they fear further restrictions in the days ahead.