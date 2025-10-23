At least two people killed after a house collapsed in Casablanca

At least two people died and several other injured after a house collapsed on Wednesday in the “Old Medina,” according to the authorities.

Local sources reported that the residential building, located in the heart of Morocco’s economic capital and home to several families, crumbled early in the morning.

Among the casualties were an elderly man and his wife, who lived on the upper floor and were unable to escape before the structure collapsed.

Civil protection teams have reportedly been working tirelessly to save a 26-year-old man trapped beneath the rubble. Rescue operations continue as authorities strive to determine the full scope of the damage.