Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

At least two people killed after a house collapsed in Casablanca

A young boy carries a piece of corrugated iron in the slum of Sidi Moumen in the outskirts of Casablanca, Tuesday, March 20, 2007   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2007 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

At least two people died and several other injured after a house collapsed on Wednesday in the “Old Medina,” according to the authorities.

Local sources reported that the residential building, located in the heart of Morocco’s economic capital and home to several families, crumbled early in the morning.

Among the casualties were an elderly man and his wife, who lived on the upper floor and were unable to escape before the structure collapsed.

Civil protection teams have reportedly been working tirelessly to save a 26-year-old man trapped beneath the rubble. Rescue operations continue as authorities strive to determine the full scope of the damage.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..