UCL: PSG crash Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 to go on top of the table

Reaction by Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique after the French Club beat Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Defending champions PSG lead the way at the top of the standings after a match that saw both teams reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Luis Enrique's side was 4-1 up at halftime in Germany, with William Pacho giving the visitors the lead with a seventh-minute header.

Alex Grimaldo failed to score a penalty for Leverkusen hitting the post in the 25th.

Eight minutes later Leverkusen captain Robert Andrich was shown a straight red following a VAR review of his elbow on Desire Doue. But PSG then saw Illia Zabarnyi sent off for a foul on Christian Kofane, who was through on goal. Zabarnyi had also conceded the first penalty.

This time Leverkusen made the chance count, with Aleix Garcia converting.

Desire Doue's snap shot in the box restored the French giant's lead in the 41st and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lashed another into the top corner off the post in the 44th.

In the third minute of first half added time, Doue got his second with a low curling effort.

Within five minutes Nuno Mendes had extended PSG's lead, only for Garcia to score his second and the goal of the match with a long range shot into the top corner to give the home crowd something to cheer.

Notably, Garcia's celebrations were muted and it wasn't to be the start of a fightback, with substitute Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha completing the rout for PSG.