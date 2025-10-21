International organization for mediation launches in Hong Kong

The International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) officially commenced operations on Monday, establishing a new multilateral platform for resolving interstate, international investment, and commercial disputes through peaceful mediation.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, alongside 87 senior officials from 31 of the 37 signatory states.

Representatives from contracting nations, including Nicaragua, Venezuela, Pakistan, and Kenya, addressed the gathering, highlighting IOMed's potential to foster a more equitable international order and promote peaceful conflict resolution.

Bolstering Hong Kong's legal status

The establishment of the organization's headquarters in Hong Kong is seen as a significant boost for the city's status as a global legal hub.

"This will reinforce Hong Kong's position as a center for international legal services and dispute resolution," stated Ding Kwok-wing, an international law officer from the HKSAR Department of Justice, who characterized the body as an "innovative and unprecedented advancement."

A new paradigm for international disputes

Experts emphasized the organization's broader significance for global governance.

Qin Tianbao, dean of the Law School at Wuhan University, remarked that IOMed moves away from a "zero-sum mentality" and promotes a "more effective, amicable, and substantive resolution of international conflicts."

The organization was formally established after the Convention on its Founding was signed in Hong Kong on May 30 and took effect on August 29, with eight of the 37 signatory states having already ratified it.