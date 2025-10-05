South Africa: Five top investigators in France to probe ambassador's death

South Africa is sending a team of top investigators to the French capital, Paris, to take part in the probe into the death of ambassador Nathi Mthethwa.

The 58-year-old’s body was discovered in the Hyatt Regency hotel’s inner courtyard on Tuesday morning after falling from the 22nd floor.

National police commissioner, Fannie Masemola, says five seasoned police officers will work with French investigators to support a thorough and transparent inquest.

Mthethwa was reported missing by his wife on Monday after she received “a worrying message” from him.

A French prosecutor told local media that in the note to her, “he apologised and expressed his intention to end his life”.

While concerns have been raised about possible foul play, initial investigations suggest his death may have been a deliberate act.

Mthethwa served in various capacities during his lifetime, but his career was not without controversy.

An ally of former South African President Jacob Zuma, who faces prosecution on corruption charges, Mthethwa was implicated in wrongdoing by several judicial commissions.

As police minister, he presided over one of the country’s darkest democratic moments, the 2012 Marikana massacre, when 34 striking miners were gunned down by police.

And just two weeks before his passing, Mthethwa was implicated in explosive testimony before a commission probing political interference in policing.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkwananzi accused Mthethwa of obstructing justice during his tenure as police minister in 2011.

The so-called Madlanga Commission has not said whether it had reached out to Mthethwa to appear as a witness.

Mthethwa’s family is still awaiting the completion of formalities before his remains can be brought back from France.