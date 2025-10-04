Welcome to Africanews

Tyrese Gibson released on $20 000 bond amid animal crueltycharges

Tyrese Gibson attends the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Los Angeles.   -  
Jordan Strauss/2024 Invision
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

USA

Actor Tyrese Gibson turned himself in to Fulton County authorities on Friday, a week after an arrest warrant was issued for animal cruelty following an incident where his dogs killed a neighbor's pet. The "Fast & Furious" star was released the same day after posting a $20,000 bond, but the four dogs central to the case remain at large.

Gibson's surrender was arranged with a pre-negotiated consent bond.

His attorney, Gabe Banks, stated his client "has fully cooperated with legal authorities and will continue to do so."

Police Captain Nicole Dwyer acknowledged the surrender, telling the AP, "We are pleased he did the right thing by turning himself in," while emphasizing the ongoing search for the animals.

The September incident and aftermath

The legal action stems from a September 18th incident where Gibson's four Cane Corso dogs attacked and killed a neighbor's small spaniel about half a mile from his home.

Days later, a search and arrest warrant were issued. Gibson had initially promised to hand over the dogs but requested more time when officers arrived.

His legal team maintains he was not present during the attack and had since "rehomed his dogs to a safe and loving environment."

Security concerns and ongoing dispute

The case highlights a dispute between neighborhood safety and personal security.

Banks revealed that Gibson acquired the dogs due to years of dealing with stalkers, with his "only motivation" being to protect his family.

However, authorities report the dogs were seen roaming multiple times, and after the fatal attack, a neighbor reported being blocked from her car by the animals.

The investigation continues as police work to locate the missing dogs.

