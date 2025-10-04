Hip-hop mogul "Diddy" Combs sentenced to over four years in prison

Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in a federal prison on Friday, capping a dramatic fall from grace for the music titan following his conviction on prostitution-related charges. The sentencing hearing featured emotional appeals from his children and a stark assessment from the judge on the harm inflicted upon his victims.

While acquitted in July of the most severe charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, the 55-year-old mogul was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

Each count carried a potential 10-year sentence. The 50-month term imposed by Judge Arun Subramanian fell significantly short of the 11-year sentence sought by prosecutors but was far lengthier than the 14 months requested by the defense.

Combs, who has been detained since September 2024, will receive credit for 13 months already served.

A courtroom of contrasts

The hearing presented two starkly different portraits of the defendant. Federal prosecutors depicted an "unrepentant" man who used his wealth and power to enable "years of abuse and violence."

In contrast, Combs' children offered tearful testimony, with his son Quincy Brown stating, "Before you stands a changed man."

Combs himself addressed the court, apologizing to his former girlfriends and calling his actions "disgusting, shameful and sick."

Judge’s rationale and lasting impact

Judge Subramanian dismissed the defense's narrative of consensual relationships, telling Combs, "You mistreated them... This was subjugation."

He emphasized the lifetime of trauma inflicted on the victims and stated a substantial sentence was necessary for deterrence.

Combs was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine and will face five years of supervised release. His legal team has announced plans to appeal the ruling.