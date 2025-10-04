Israel orders halt to gaza city offensive while strikes persist

A potential breakthrough emerged in the nearly two-year Gaza conflict Saturday as the Israeli military, following a directive from U.S. President Donald Trump, ordered a halt to its offensive operations in Gaza City. The move signals a preparatory phase for a U.S.-backed peace plan, activated after Hamas conditionally accepted its terms, raising cautious hopes for a hostage deal and a path to ending the war.

Israeli army radio confirmed the new orders, stating activities in Gaza would be minimized to defensive actions only.

This significant shift came hours after President Trump urged Israel to cease its bombing campaign.

The decision underscores the immense international and domestic pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to secure the release of the remaining 48 hostages and conclude a conflict that has drawn widespread condemnation.

Violence persists amid diplomacy

Despite the diplomatic movement, the situation on the ground remained volatile.

Israeli strikes continued on Saturday, with reports from Palestinian news agency Wafa indicating "dozens" killed in a drone attack near a bakery in Gaza City.

The ongoing violence highlights the fragile nature of the negotiations and the critical need for a swift and durable agreement to prevent further civilian casualties.

The road ahead: unresolved issues

While Hamas has agreed to the release of hostages and to relinquish political control of Gaza, its response notably omitted any commitment to disarm—a central pillar of the Trump plan.

This key discrepancy, along with the need to form a transitional authority, sets the stage for complex future discussions.

The backing of allied militant groups like Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a positive sign, but the ultimate success of this initiative hinges on bridging the fundamental gaps that have doomed previous ceasefire attempts.