Ukraine and Russia exchange 185 soldiers each in latest prisoner swap

Moscow and Kyiv exchanged more than 300 soldiers and 20 civilians, which were returned to Ukraine, on Thursday. It is the latest in a series of prisoner swaps that started in the summer.

185 soldiers from Russia and 185 soldiers from Ukraine were returned to their respective countries in the latest prisoner swap between Moscow and Kyiv on Thursday.

The exchange was confirmed by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram.

"Everyone will be provided with the necessary support. Our warriors were in Mariupol, at Azovstal, and at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Most had been in captivity since 2022," said Zelensky in his post.

On the other side, the Russian Ministry of Defence released footage on Thursday, October 2, of the exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

"In accordance with the Russia-Ukraine agreements reached on July 23 in Istanbul, 185 Russian servicemen have been returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. 185 Ukrainian POWs were returned as part of the exchange. Additionally, 20 civilians have been returned," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine has said that it has managed to bring more than 7,000 of its citizens and defenders home since the start of Russia's invasion of its territory.

More than 2,500 Ukrainian servicemen however currently remain in Russian captivity, which has been flagged for its disregard for international law, with reports of torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war being numerous.

This latest prisoner swap is one of the only tangible results of attempts at peace talks between the two countries between May and July earlier this year.