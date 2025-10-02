At least 30 people killed after church collapses in Amhara

At least 30 people have died and more than 200 were injured when scaffolding collapsed at a church in Ethiopia.

The accident happened in the morning at Menjar Shenkora Arerti Mariam Church in Amhara, northern Ethiopia, as worshippers gathered for an annual event celebrating St. Mary.

Many worshippers had climbed up the wooden scaffolding to see a ceiling mural when the support structure collapsed, according to witnesses.

“We all had gathered in prayers when all of a sudden the scaffolding collapsed and people starting falling from the ceiling,” witness Mikias Mebratu, who lost three of his friends, said at the scene.

Seyoum Altaye, a clinician with a local hospital, said the victims include children and elderly people. “So far we have confirmed 25 dead and over a hundred injured,” he said.

He said the hospital is seeking help from the Red Cross to care for the injured.

Teshale Tilahun, the local administrator, warned that the death toll could potentially rise. “It is a tragic loss for the community,” he said.

Some people are still trapped under the rubble and rescue operations are underway.

Injured victims have been taken to the capital Addis Ababa for treatment.

In a statement shared by state media, the government expressed "deep condolences for the damage caused by the collapse of the scaffolding.” It added that "safety must be given priority" during construction projects.