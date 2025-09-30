Nigerian oil union's nationwide strike threatens to halt oil supply

It’s a walkout that threatens to halt oil supply nationwide in Nigeria

Government officials have been meeting with oil union leaders after a nationwide strike erupted over the firing of 800 workers at the Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest.

The union called the mass layoff a clear violation of labor laws and international conventions. The strike has now halted operations at key oil and gas institutions, a serious blow, considering oil accounts for 80% of Nigeria’s revenue.

Laid-off workers say they were denied basic safety gear.

Meanwhile, the Dangote Group claims the sackings were due to “sabotage” and dismissed the strike as “criminal conduct.”

The 20 billion dollars refinery launched in 2023 by billionaire Aliko Dangote, was meant to end Nigeria’s dependence on foreign refineries. But now, it’s at the center of growing unrest in Africa’s biggest oil-producing nation.