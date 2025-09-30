Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Nigerian oil union's nationwide strike threatens to halt oil supply

FILE - Oil installations at the Dangote refinery during the opening ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Nigeria

It’s a walkout that threatens to halt oil supply nationwide in Nigeria

Government officials have been meeting with oil union leaders after a nationwide strike erupted over the firing of 800 workers at the Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest.

The union called the mass layoff a clear violation of labor laws and international conventions. The strike has now halted operations at key oil and gas institutions, a serious blow, considering oil accounts for 80% of Nigeria’s revenue.

Laid-off workers say they were denied basic safety gear. 

Meanwhile, the Dangote Group claims the sackings were due to “sabotage” and dismissed the strike as “criminal conduct.”

The 20 billion dollars refinery launched in 2023 by billionaire Aliko Dangote, was meant to end Nigeria’s dependence on foreign refineries. But now, it’s at the center of growing unrest in Africa’s biggest oil-producing nation.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..