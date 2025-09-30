Nigerian oil union's nationwide strike threatens to halt oil supply

Nigeria
It’s a walkout that threatens to halt oil supply nationwide in Nigeria
Government officials have been meeting with oil union leaders after a nationwide strike erupted over the firing of 800 workers at the Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest.
The union called the mass layoff a clear violation of labor laws and international conventions. The strike has now halted operations at key oil and gas institutions, a serious blow, considering oil accounts for 80% of Nigeria’s revenue.
Laid-off workers say they were denied basic safety gear.
Meanwhile, the Dangote Group claims the sackings were due to “sabotage” and dismissed the strike as “criminal conduct.”
The 20 billion dollars refinery launched in 2023 by billionaire Aliko Dangote, was meant to end Nigeria’s dependence on foreign refineries. But now, it’s at the center of growing unrest in Africa’s biggest oil-producing nation.
01:00
Finance workers in South Korea stage first general strike rally in three years
01:00
General strike brings protests across Italian cities over Gaza war
01:11
Dangote refinery makes first US gasoline delivery, reshaping global energy flows
00:56
Nigeria: Dangote Refinery's petrol unit may remain offline for months
01:13
Nigeria: Nurses call off strike after talks with government
01:05
Dangote Refinery drops $66 million lawsuit against Nigerian fuel importers