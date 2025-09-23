UCI Cycling World Championship's President eyes Rwanda as cycling’s next global hub

Rwanda has become the first African nation to host the prestigious UCI Cycling World Championships, marking a historic moment for the continent. The event is being hailed as a turning point for cycling in Africa, with UCI President David Lappartient expressing confidence that it will accelerate the sport’s growth across the region.

“Africa is the most represented continent here, with 36 countries taking part more than Europe,” Lappartient said. “Africa is truly awakening to cycling.”

Lappartient has also set his sights on Rwanda as cycling’s next global hub for innovation and production. In a recent meeting with President Paul Kagame, he shared his vision of bringing high-profile events like the World Tour to the country.

“Cycling is historically rooted in Europe, but we must expand to all five continents,” he said. “I believe Rwanda can host a World Tour event perhaps even elevate the Tour du Rwanda to that level.”

Beyond sport, Lappartient sees cycling as a tool for unity.

“This week long event has the power to unite communities and promote peace,” he noted.