Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

UCI Cycling World Championship's President eyes Rwanda as cycling’s next global hub

UCI Cycling World Championship's President eyes Rwanda as cycling’s next global hub
Spectators cheer as Rwanda's Etienne Tuyizere rides by during the men's Under 23 individual time trial event, at the road cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Rwanda

Rwanda has become the first African nation to host the prestigious UCI Cycling World Championships, marking a historic moment for the continent. The event is being hailed as a turning point for cycling in Africa, with UCI President David Lappartient expressing confidence that it will accelerate the sport’s growth across the region.

“Africa is the most represented continent here, with 36 countries taking part more than Europe,” Lappartient said. “Africa is truly awakening to cycling.”

Lappartient has also set his sights on Rwanda as cycling’s next global hub for innovation and production. In a recent meeting with President Paul Kagame, he shared his vision of bringing high-profile events like the World Tour to the country.

“Cycling is historically rooted in Europe, but we must expand to all five continents,” he said. “I believe Rwanda can host a World Tour event perhaps even elevate the Tour du Rwanda to that level.”

Beyond sport, Lappartient sees cycling as a tool for unity.

“This week long event has the power to unite communities and promote peace,” he noted.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..