South Sudan: Defense counsel critiques court's competence in Machar's case

The criminal trial of South Sudan’s suspended vice president began in the capital Monday as Riek Machar appeared in a cage alongside his co-defendants.

It was the first time Machar had been seen in public since he was placed under house arrest in March.

President Salva Kiir suspended Machar as his deputy earlier this month after justice authorities filed criminal charges for Machar’s alleged role in an attack on a garrison of government troops earlier this year.

In addition to treason, Machar and seven others face charges of crimes against humanity, murder, conspiracy, terrorism, destruction of public property and military assets.

The trial by a special court in Juba, the capital, was broadcast on national television.

In his opening remarks, a lawyer for Machar opposed the trial, describing it as “an incompetent court” that lacks jurisdiction.

The defense argued Machar cannot be criminally charged without hurting the spirit of a 2018 peace deal between Machar and Kiir to end a deadly civil war that caused an estimated 400,000 people.

That agreement is the basis for the transitional government, in which Machar has been serving as First Vice President.

Defense attorneys said the agreement effectively governs South Sudan, which has been on the brink of a return to full-blown war as government forces battle armed groups believed to be loyal to Machar.

They argued that Machar remains the country’s vice president under the provisions of the 2018 agreement, which was negotiated with the help of regional leaders and other international stakeholders.

The proceedings were then adjourned until Tuesday.

Kiir and Machar were leaders of the rebel movement that secured South Sudan’s independence from Sudan in 2011.

They are from rival ethnic groups: Kiir is from the Dinka, the largest, and Machar is from the Nuer, the second-largest.