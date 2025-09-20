Russian Farmer breaks national record with 969 kilo pumpkin at giant vegetable showdown

A Russian farmer has smashed his own national record by growing the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in Russia, tipping the scales at a staggering 969 kilos.

Alexander Chusov, the man behind the monstrous gourd, said it was the result of months of scientific care and precision. “It starts with the right seeds, giant pumpkins come from giant seeds,” Chusov explained. “From heating the soil to precision nutrition, every detail matters.”

The massive pumpkin was the highlight of Russia’s giant vegetable growing competition, which drew over 3,000 participants from across the country.

But Chusov’s pumpkin wasn’t the only heavyweight contender. A 144-kilogram watermelon and a 73-kilogram courgette also wowed the crowds.

Contest organiser Daria Yermilova likened the event to professional sports: “It’s like timing a swim. Sure, you can grow for fun, but this is a long-term sport. You're in it for six months, constantly focused.”

The winning vegetables will now go on public display at the historic Apothecary Garden in Moscow, offering visitors a rare look at these oversized feats of agricultural excellence.