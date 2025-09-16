Somalia launches historic national strategy to combat IED threat

In a landmark move to address one of the most persistent threats to its security, Somalia has launched its first-ever National Counter-IED Strategy, praised by the United Nations as an “important step forward” in the fight against improvised explosives widely used by the Al-Shabaab militant group.

Senior Somali officials and international partners gathered in Mogadishu on 15 September for the launch of the strategy, developed under Somali leadership and building on a Baseline Assessment introduced in February 2023.

James Swan, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia, emphasized that the strategy represents a cohesive framework to strengthen ongoing efforts rather than starting from scratch.

“This strategy is a result of Somali leadership, crafted with resolve and insight,” stated Swan. “The United Nations is dedicated to collaborating with you to ensure it yields sustainable outcomes.”

From reactive to proactive: a new approach

Somali leaders highlighted the strategy’s shift from a reactive to a proactive, intelligence-driven model.

National Security Advisor Awes Haji Yusuf Ahmed described it as a “historic milestone,” combining intelligence-led operations, precursor material control, legal reforms, and community engagement into a single cohesive framework.

Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, Minister of Defence, outlined concrete steps: enhancing explosive disposal units within the Somali National Army and improving interagency collaboration to identify and prevent threats before they materialize.

Minister of Internal Security Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail added that his ministry will formalize the strategy through new laws and regulations, particularly focusing on controlling chemicals used in bomb-making.

The devastating toll of IEDs

The urgency of the strategy is underscored by the devastating impact of IEDs.

In 2024 alone, these explosives have caused more than 1,400 casualties across Somalia.

As the weapon of choice for Al-Shabaab, IEDs pose a continuous risk to civilians and security forces alike, undermining stability and development.

International support and capacity building

The United Nations, through its Mine Action Service (UNMAS), has been a key partner in building Somalia’s capacity to counter these threats.

Since 2021, UNMAS has trained and equipped 61 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams from the national army and 21 teams from the Somali Police Force, funded by the Government of Japan.

This training enhances the ability of security forces to detect, handle, and dispose of IEDs safely, reducing risks to both personnel and civilians.

Beyond training, UNMAS provides policy advice, technical guidance, and mentoring to help Somali institutions develop and implement effective explosive threat mitigation strategies.

The path ahead

The launch of the National Counter-IED Strategy marks a critical step toward lasting security.

As James Swan noted, the focus now is on sustained implementation: “With ongoing national determination, along with coordinated support from international allies, this Strategy can enhance Somalia’s ability to counter the IED threat, safeguard the Somali population, and bolster peace and security.”

The establishment of a National Counter-IED Centre and a dedicated threat monitoring department will be essential next steps in transforming this strategic framework into tangible results on the ground.