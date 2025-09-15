From pulpit to presidency: Chakwera’s profile tested as Malawi votes

As Malawians prepare to head to the polls on Tuesday, President Lazarus Chakwera is fighting for a second term against a backdrop of severe economic hardship and public disillusionment, a stark contrast to the hope that propelled him into office four years ago in a historic election.

Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s journey to the State House was anything but conventional.

A respected man of faith, he served as President of the Malawi Assemblies of God for 24 years before entering frontline politics in 2013.

His first presidential bid in 2014 ended in a disputed loss to Peter Mutharika.

He accepted the result, opting to serve as Leader of Opposition in a display of political maturity.

The contentious 2019 election, however, proved a turning point.

Initially declared the loser again amid widespread evidence of vote tampering, Chakwera chose to challenge the results.

In a landmark decision, the Constitutional Court annulled the election, citing "massive, serious, and widespread irregularities."

Chakwera’s subsequent victory in the court-ordered fresh poll in June 2020 made him Malawi’s sixth president and marked a historic first in African democracy.

The Humble Origins of a Leader

Chakwera’s narrative is deeply rooted in humility and resilience. Born in 1955 to subsistence farmers in a rural village, his early life was defined by poverty and tragedy, including the loss of two siblings.

His parents named him Lazarus, symbolizing a hope he would overcome adversity—a story that resonated with many voters.

His academic journey was formidable, culminating in a Doctorate from Trinity International University in the USA.

The promise versus the reality

Upon taking office, President Chakwera pledged a "New Malawi" under a "Tonse Alliance" government, championing a five-pillar plan dubbed the "SUPER HI-5."

This platform promised Servant Leadership, Uniting the nation, Prosperity for all, Ending Corruption, and upholding the Rule of Law.

Yet, his term has been dominated by a crippling economic crisis.

Soaring inflation, critical shortages of fuel and foreign exchange, and rising unemployment have eroded public confidence.

Several high-profile corruption scandals have further tarnished his administration’s image, directly contradicting his core campaign promises.

In a rare move, a contrite Chakwera recently acknowledged the nation’s anger in a televised address, stating, “I take full responsibility for the hardships you are enduring,” and asking for forgiveness.

This apology is seen as a crucial, last-ditch effort to sway voters disappointed by the gap between his ambitious promises and the harsh realities of his governance.

As the nation votes, the central question is whether Chakwera’s historic legacy and heartfelt apology will outweigh the daily struggles of Malawians, or if the electorate will seek a new path forward.