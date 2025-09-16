Malawians hope for change as they cast vote in presidential election

Malawians cast their votes on Tuesday in elections to choose a president, lawmakers and local government representatives.

Voters faced a choice between giving President Lazarus Chakwera, 70, a second term in office or selecting another leader to solve the southern African nation’s sky-high inflation, cost-of-living crisis and critical fuel shortages.

There are 16 other candidates standing for president in the one-day election, including 85-year-old former president Peter Mutharika. He is viewed as Chakwera’s strongest challenger in this vote.

“The cost of living is high, and with that many problems have increased,” said Patrick Holeya, a 48-year-old father of six from Thyolo.

Holeya said he cast a vote for Mutharika in the former president’s home district.

“I hope my vote will lead to caring leadership. For too long politicians have snubbed us, but today we are the kingmakers,” he said.

This vote follows the chaos of 2019, when the presidential election was annulled due to irregularities and had to be redone a year later.

Chakwera, a former theology instructor and preacher, won the second election after Mutharika’s victory was ruled to be fraudulent.

It marked only the second time in Africa that a presidential election result was canceled and redone and the first time an incumbent was removed in a redo election.

While Chakwera’s 2020 election was greeted with an outpouring of public support, the national mood has changed after five hard years.

Inflation has surged from around 8% to 27% and there are critical shortages of fuel and sugar. Long lines at gas stations have become part of daily life, while stark price increases have meant everyday food items like the staple corn have become unaffordable for many.

"I want this vote to change things, especially development for this nation," said first-time voter Gift Chafumuka. "I cast my vote expecting to see change."

Around 7.2 million people have registered to vote, just 65% of those who are eligible and down from 80% in 2019.