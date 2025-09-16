As voters go to the polls, Malawians frustrated by fuel shortages and soaring prices

As Malawians head to the polls, voters in Lilongwe are frustrated by ongoing fuel shortages and rising inflation.

Long lines at petrol stations are a part of life these days in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe. The country is facing a number of economic challenges, including fuel shortages and rising prices.

Once motorists get to the pump, there isn’t always enough fuel to go around.

Stephanie Chiya was waiting to fill up her car:

"It's just too much, right now I wanted full tank and they just gave me 15 litres. I don't know for how long I'll manage with that 15 litres."

On the eve of Tuesday’s national elections, voters were frustrated by months of power blackouts, soaring inflation and rampant unemployment.

"I want to change this government," said Felix Kachulu, a Lilongwe resident also waiting to buy fuel. "I'm tired and I'm crying. There's no fuel, no food. Yeah, that's why I want to change this government. We are tired."

Tuesday's vote is the first national vote since the 2019 presidential election was nullified and redone in 2020 due to irregularities.

This year’s presidential race features the same main candidates as in 2020: incumbent Lazarus Chakwera and his challenger, former president Peter Mutharika. Mutharika is campaigning on a promise of a return to better times.