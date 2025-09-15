Former MMA star Conor McGregor drops out of Ireland's presidential race

Former mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is dropping out of Ireland’s presidential race.

Announcing his withdrawl in a post on social media, McGregor criticised the country’s electoral system that requires candidates to have the backing of 20 members of parliament or four local government authorities.

In the post, he spoke up for what he called the “‘forgotten Irish’ who feel abandoned by Establishment woke politics” and said his commitment to Ireland doesn’t end here.

McGregor has been at the forefront of Ireland’s anti-immigrant movement. His candidacy was endorsed by Elon Musk and self-declared misogynist Andrew Tate. In March, he was welcomed to the White House by US President Donald Trump.

Last year, McGregor was convicted in a civil rape case. He’s also been accused of sexual assault in a separate civil suit.

Ireland’s presidential election is scheduled to take place on October 24th. Three candidates have already entered the race to succeed incumbent Michael O’Higgins who has been in office since 2011.