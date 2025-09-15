Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Former MMA star Conor McGregor drops out of Ireland's presidential race

FILE - Conor McGregor speaks during a KnuckleMania V boxing news conference, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Bensalem, Pa.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Ireland

Former mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is dropping out of Ireland’s presidential race.  

Announcing his withdrawl in a post on social media, McGregor criticised the country’s electoral system that requires candidates to have the backing of 20 members of parliament or four local government authorities.

In the post, he spoke up for what he called the “‘forgotten Irish’ who feel abandoned by Establishment woke politics” and said his commitment to Ireland doesn’t end here.  

McGregor has been at the forefront of Ireland’s anti-immigrant movement. His candidacy was endorsed by Elon Musk and self-declared misogynist Andrew Tate. In March, he was welcomed to the White House by US President Donald Trump.  

Last year, McGregor was convicted in a civil rape case. He’s also been accused of sexual assault in a separate civil suit.  

Ireland’s presidential election is scheduled to take place on October 24th. Three candidates have already entered the race to succeed incumbent Michael O’Higgins who has been in office since 2011.  

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..