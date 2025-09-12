All Africans can now travel with free visas to Burkina Faso, says government

Burkina Faso's authorities have taken a step towards making the country more accessible for international travellers, abolishing fees for visas for all African citizens on 11 September.

Burkina Faso's Council of Ministers decided on Wednesday to make travel visas for its territory free for all citizens of African countries.

The law applies to all 54 countries on the continent, but excludes territories that are not sovereign states.

The council said that this measure, which is linked to its Law for financial amendments 2025, is supposed to increase Burkina Faso's attractiveness for tourists and business, but that the law was not meant to create a visa exemption.

Previously, a simple tourist visa could cost the equivalent of 83 euros, whereas a business visa with multiple entries to Burkina Faso could cost up to 183 euros.

In 2023, the country had adopted an electronic visa scheme, also meant to facilitate tourism and the transport of goods.