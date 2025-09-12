All Africans can now travel with free visas to Burkina Faso, says government

Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso's authorities have taken a step towards making the country more accessible for international travellers, abolishing fees for visas for all African citizens on 11 September.
Burkina Faso's Council of Ministers decided on Wednesday to make travel visas for its territory free for all citizens of African countries.
The law applies to all 54 countries on the continent, but excludes territories that are not sovereign states.
The council said that this measure, which is linked to its Law for financial amendments 2025, is supposed to increase Burkina Faso's attractiveness for tourists and business, but that the law was not meant to create a visa exemption.
Previously, a simple tourist visa could cost the equivalent of 83 euros, whereas a business visa with multiple entries to Burkina Faso could cost up to 183 euros.
In 2023, the country had adopted an electronic visa scheme, also meant to facilitate tourism and the transport of goods.
01:43
African business world prepares for fourth edition of Unstoppable Africa summit
00:57
U.S. stops issuing visas to Zimbabeans
Go to video
Dangote warns influx of Russian fuel threatens Africa’s refining industry
01:08
Dangote submits paperwork to build "biggest, deepest" port in Nigeria
01:01
Kenya: Visa-free travel now available for many African and Caribbean countries
Go to video
U.S. slashes visa duration for some African nationals amid policy shift