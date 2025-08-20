Welcome to Africanews

U.S. suspends most visa processing for Zimbabwe amid government concerns

A man puts an expired passport into his pocket while he is waiting in line to submit a new passport application at the main office in Harare, on Friday   -  
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

The United States has suspended the processing of most visa applications for Zimbabwe until further notice.

The U.S. embassy in Harare cited unspecified concerns regarding the Zimbabwean government as the driving factor behind this decision.

The embassy also clarified that this suspension does not constitute a travel ban, and currently issued visas will remain valid.

The suspension took effect on August 7 and applies to all visa services, with the exception of most diplomatic and official visa categories.

This move follows previous restrictions imposed by the U.S. State Department, aimed at addressing visa overstays and abuses.

A recent report indicated that the visa overstay rate for Zimbabwe stood at 10.57% in 2023.

In related news, starting this week, visa applicants from Zambia and Malawi will now be required to submit a bond of up to $15,000 for certain visitor visas.

The local community is expressing concern over the impact of this suspension.

This situation underscores the urgency and challenges faced by families affected by the recent visa processing changes. We will continue to follow this developing story.

