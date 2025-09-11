African leaders urge more renewable energy, finance at climate summit

African leaders wrapped up the second Africa Climate Summit in Ethiopia’s capital on Wednesday with a pledge to accelerate investment in renewable energy.

The summit's declaration also called for establishing a coalition of African critical mineral producers. It also urged more climate financing from the international community.

The African Union on its part called for a global climate finance architecture that eases the debt burden on seveloping countries.

The summit brought together African heads of state, civil society, researchers, and international partners under the theme of financing Africa’s resilient and green development.

The declaration will serve as Africa's position as it prepares to present a united front at November’s COP30 climate talks.