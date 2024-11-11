COP29: What do African youth expect from the climate summit?

COP29
The annual United Nations climate summit has started in Azerbaijan.
The conference hopes to produce an agreement on reducing emissions and increasing renewable energy.
The summit is also expected to set a new global climate finance goal, currently at $100 billion a year.
But what do African youth expect from COP29? Euronews' Jeremy Wilks talked to Joshua Amponsem, founder of Green Africa Youth Organization.
Watch our report:
