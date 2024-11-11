Welcome to Africanews

COP29: What do African youth expect from the climate summit?

Oladapo Adekunle, an engineer with Rensource Energy, installs solar panels on a roof of a house in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, March 21, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

COP29

The annual United Nations climate summit has started in Azerbaijan.

The conference hopes to produce an agreement on reducing emissions and increasing renewable energy.

The summit is also expected to set a new global climate finance goal, currently at $100 billion a year.

But what do African youth expect from COP29? Euronews' Jeremy Wilks talked to Joshua Amponsem, founder of Green Africa Youth Organization.

Watch our report:

