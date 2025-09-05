China’s Xi and North Korea’s Kim meet in Beijing, pledge deeper ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged mutual support and enhanced cooperation during talks in Beijing after a commemoration of the end of World War II, the countries' state media said.

Xi and Kim, along with top officials from their countries, met on Thursday at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People a day after Kim attended a Chinese military parade alongside other foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kim is making a rare trip outside North Korea.

Xi highlighted the “traditional friendship” between China and North Korea and pledged to consolidate and boost relations, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

“This position will not change regardless of how the international situation evolves,” Xi told Kim, according to CCTV.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Friday that the leaders discussed increasing high-level visits and contacts as well as strengthening strategic cooperation and protecting shared interests in international and regional affairs.

It said Kim left Beijing by his private train Thursday evening after his meeting with Xi.

China has been North Korea’s biggest trading partner and aid provider, though questions have lingered about the strength of their bilateral relationship.

Kim, on his first visit to China in six years, brought his young daughter, adding to speculation that she’s being primed as the country’s next leader.

On Wednesday, he joined 26 foreign leaders who watched the parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

It was the first time that Kim had joined an event with a large group of world leaders since taking office in late 2011.