Uganda’s Besigye boycotts trial amid bias claims

Jailed Ugandan opposition leader, Dr Kizza Besigye, has boycotted the start of his treason trial, accusing the presiding judge of bias.

His advocate, Eron Kiiza, said both Besigye and his aide, Obed Lutale, decided to not attend proceedings after the judge, Emmanuel Baguma, refused to recuse himself.

He added that his clients claimed Baguma was incapable of “delivering justice with fairness and impartiality as required by the constitution”.

Their trial was supposed to start on Monday after months of delays.

Besigye's detention has shone a spotlight on President Yoweri Museveni's human rights record ahead of polls early next year in which he is seeking a new term in office.

The opposition figure and his aide were abducted in Kenya last year and reappeared a few days later in Uganda.

They were charged with treason and other offences – charges they both deny – which could carry the death penalty.

Although their case was initially scheduled for a military tribunal, it was later transferred to a civilian court.

Besigye’s detention has drawn international criticism. His wife, Winnie Byanyima, who is the executive director of UNAIDS, has described his trial as politically motivated.

A former ally and personal physician of Museveni, Besigye has stood and lost against the president in four elections.

The 69-year-old has not said whether he intends running in the 2026 polls.