Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa joins global leaders for Beijing parade

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives in Beijing to join world leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, for a major military parade, a parallel summit of a powerful but little-known alliance is underscoring China’s push to shape a new world order, challenging Western influence through both hardware and diplomacy.

The events commenced with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s arrival in Beijing on Monday to participate in a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of World War Two's conclusion.

The parade, expected to be attended by over two dozen global leaders on Wednesday, is designed as a potent display of Chinese military prowess.

It will feature over 100 aircraft, along with an array of advanced tanks and missiles, all domestically produced, signaling China's self-reliance and growing technological sophistication in defense.

The "intimidating alliance you’ve never heard of"

Concurrently, in northern China, a significant geopolitical event was unfolding. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and leaders from eight other nations convened for the latest summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

This 10-member bloc, which includes Russia, China, India, Iran, and Pakistan, has expanded in size and influence over 24 years, yet its objectives remain unclear to many in the West, earning it a reputation as a formidable but low-profile alliance.

In his opening remarks, President Putin framed the organization as a cornerstone of a new multilateral system, stating, “Our organization is consistently increasing its influence... and is a powerful driver of global development processes and the establishment of genuine multilateralism.”

A strategic counterbalance to the West

Initially formed as a counterweight to U.S. influence in Central Asia, the SCO has grown strategically with the recent additions of India and Pakistan in 2017, Iran in 2023, and Belarus in 2024.

This diverse membership now includes outright Western adversaries like Iran and Belarus, as well as major powers like India and China, which maintain complex and often ambiguous relationships with Washington.

The alliance’s expansion and its members' shared interest in promoting an alternative to U.S.-led global governance are influenced by factors such as Washington's approach to the Ukraine conflict and trade tariffs that have disrupted relations with key nations like China and India.

Unclear objectives, growing influence

Despite its growing clout, the SCO’s specific programs and long-term goals remain opaque.

The two-day summit is being closely watched by international observers for further insights into the group's activities and objectives.

Whether primarily focused on regional security, economic cooperation, or broader geopolitical strategy, the SCO’s convergence with China’s military parade presents a dual narrative of a rising power confidently asserting itself on the world stage through both hard power and strategic alliance-building.