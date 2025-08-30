Moscow fashion week draws designers from across the globe

Moscow Fashion Week continued in the Russian capital, featuring catwalk shows from domestic and international brands such as Inniki from Russia’s Far Eastern region of Yakutia and Chinese fashion house Subai.

This year's event features more than 200 designers from countries including Armenia, Brazil, China, Guatemala, India, Nicaragua, South Africa, and Turkey.

Designer of Isabella Dordosova of Inniki said her collection was inspired by a children's story.

“The collection will be called ‘Five Eyes’ - this is a Yakut amulet, which is considered the most powerful. I was also inspired by the fairy tale 'Buratino' (Russian version of 'Pinocchio'). As you can see, there is Alice the fox standing in a fur coat, we also have ornaments and furs and sort of futuristic models clothes.”

Meanwhile, Ma Guai of Subai said that Chinese culture was at the forefront of her collection, which she hoped would build "a bridge between China and Russia. At the same time, it's also a platform for our cultural exchange.”